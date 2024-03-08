Vindu Dara Singh On Ex-Wife Farah Naaz: 'I Have Lovely Memories With Her, I Have The Best Son'

Vindu Dara Singh shared this image. (courtesy: vindusingh)

Actor Vindu Dara Singh recently opened up about his divorce from Naseeb Apna Apna actress Farah Naaz. In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the star revealed that his father, the late actor Dara Singh, advised him to think before marrying a girl from a different religion. Recalling that his father has always given him the right advice, Vindu said, “Always…Jo bhi vo kehte the sahi hota tha. [Whatever he used to say was always right]. I remember I was in love with Farah, and we were going to get married and Dad said, ‘Vindu sochle acchi tarah. Love tak to thik hai, par shaadi jab hoti hai…When it's different religions—Hindu and Muslim—jab shadi hoti hai it's a little hard. [Vindu think once because love is fine but when the marriage takes place between two religions, Hindu and Muslim, it gets a little hard].' I said, ‘Ni dad kuch hard nahi hai [No, dad nothing is hard] because we were both in love and we didn't care much about religion.'”

Vindu Dara Singh added, “But aagey chalke [moving forward] you realise that what dad has said was right. When religion comes into the picture things change, equations change. Tabhi hum bolte hain Hindu aur Muslim mein shadi karna theek nahi hai. Agar agey chalkr koi ek bhi zada religious hogaya to dusre ko problem ajati hai because they were born in that religion. [That is why we say, it is not right for Hindus and Muslims to get married. If moving forward one becomes more religious it is hard for the other one].”

Vindu Dara Singh added that his marriage had both pros and cons. The actor said, “Vo dad ki baat mujhe aaj bhi strike hoti hai. [I still remember my father's words]. But I have a beautiful, fantastic son from that marriage [Fateh Randhawa] and I have very lovely memories with her [Farah Naaz], which I cherish. We are friends. And I have the best son, I couldn't get anything better than that. Fateh is a darling. Iske pros and cons dono ho gaye. Ek to dad ki baat and jo 4-5 sal maine Farah ke sath bitaaye the, they were brilliant. [This has both pros and cons. Firstly, I regret not listening to my father's advice and secondly, I have spent a brilliant 4-5 years with Farah].”

When asked if the split was because of religion, Vindu Dara Singh said, “When we met she never cared about her religion. She also used to smoke. No one else in our family used to smoke. I used to ask her to quit smoking. But one day, she said to me ‘You send for Hajj then I will quit smoking.' I was like what is the big thing in that? I made all the settings and sent her for Hajj. When she came back from Hajj, she was a completely different woman. Everything about her was changed. That's when I remembered whatever Dad said to me. From there, things started to go downhill. But it is ok.”

Vindu Dara Singh added that after their divorce Farah Naaz didn't allow him to visit their son for six months. He said, “We were fighting. For six months, she didn't let me see my son. But my system is that I forget the previous day after waking up from sleep. She herself called me after a few months. And after that, there was no problem between us. She is a wonderful lady. She is a wonderful mother.”

For the unversed, Vindu Dara Singh got married to Farah Naaz in 1996. In 1997, the couple was blessed with a son. Vindu and Farah parted ways in 2002.