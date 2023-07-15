Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan Resigns From Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Mr Chauhan submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Satish Mahana. (file)

Dara Singh Chauhan, Samajwadi Party MLA from Ghosi in Mau district, resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday.

Mr Chauhan submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey said in a statement.

In his resignation letter, Mr Chauhan said, "I Dara Singh Chauhan, who is a member of the current Legislative Assembly from 354-Ghosi in Mau district, tender resignation from the membership of the Legislative Assembly."

Mr Chauhan had joined the Samajwadi Party in January last year after resigning from the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

