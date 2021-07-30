'Relax, It's A Dummy Injection': Kirti Kulhari Clarifies In Her Vaccination Post

Kirti Kulhari in a still from the video. (courtesy iamkirtikulhari)

Actress Kirti Kulhari began trending courtesy a video that she posted on her Instagram profile recently. In the video, Kirti can be seen giving a dummy vaccine shot to a person. The actress, posting the video, revealed that the idea behind sharing the video was to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated. The actress, who was schooled by a section of the Internet, clarified in her post that the snippet happens to be from a shoot and that the injection used in the video is a dummy. She captioned the post: "Have you got vaccinated. #fightagainstcorona. Dr Saira Sabharwal is at it. #Human." She added, "PS - please relax ...It's a dummy injection which we use for shoots... This video is for fun but also to convey the most important message of covid vaccine."

In terms of work, Kirti Kulhari is known for her performance in the International Emmy nominated web-series Four More Shots Please!. She has also worked in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shaitaan, Indu Sarkar, Pink, Blackmailand Mission Mangal, to name a few. Kirti made her Bollywood debut with Atish Kapadia's comedy film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010.

The actress was seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train, which released earlier this year. The film is a Bollywood remake of the English version that starred Emily Blunt in the lead role. The Hollywood film was an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. She also starred in Shaadisthan.