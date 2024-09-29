IFFA 2024: Rekha Lit Up The Stage And How

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 are taking place in Abu Dhabi. Day 2 of the event featured some electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars. A standout moment came from the legendary actress Rekha, who graced the stage with her enchanting performance of the classic song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re from the iconic film Guide. Rekha showcased her graceful moves that have mesmerised fans for decades. Dressed in a stunning pink Anarkali, she looked absolutely ethereal during her performance. Glimpses of this unforgettable moment were shared on IIFA's official Instagram page. "The night lights up as the iconic and ever-glowing Rekha gives a stunning performance on the stage of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 (sic)," read the side note.

Earlier, Rekha shared her excitement about the IIFA performance. She said, “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I've had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years,” as reported by India Today.

The veteran actress added, "Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience. I look forward to celebrating our cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and creating more cherished memories with all of you at the 24th edition of IIFA. The incredible fans and the IIFA family make this journey truly unforgettable."

The IIFA 2024 event kicked off on September 27 and is set to conclude today, September 29. The star-studded affair is being hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In terms of significant wins, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, clinched the Best Film award, while Shah Rukh Khan took home the Best Actor award for his stellar performance in Jawan. Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.