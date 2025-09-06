Rekha Praises Rakesh Roshan As One Of The "Most Prolific Directors": "I Have A Connection With His Vision"

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi… Mil Gaya celebrated its 20th anniversary with a nationwide theatrical re‑release this week. Reflecting on her time working in the film, veteran actress Rekha talked about collaborating with director Rakesh Roshan and praised him for his skills and creative vision.

"Guddu ji (Rakesh) is very Indian at heart, proud of his culture and traditions, but thinks world and is way ahead of his times and has deep rooted faith in the craft itself, films have always been his first love. He has an exceptional sense of music like his father Roshan Sahab and his brother Rajesh Roshan," Rekha said in an interview with IANS.

“The Indian woman for him, is the original superwoman, an embodiment of 'Devi Maa', who has many hands and is multitasking, a representation of the woman of today! I have a deep connection with Guddu ji's vision and so also with the characters I have played in his films, be it Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish or Khoon Bhari Maang. It is a rare combination for an actor to also excel at direction! The one person I've grown up admiring is Raj Kapoor Sahab and Guddu ji I must say has also proven his mettle as a director," she added.

Rekha called Rakesh Roshan "one of the most prolific directors of our times" for producing and directing Koi... Mil Gaya.

She said, "Today after 20 years, he is re-releasing this film in theatres all over India, a feat nobody has dared to even think of achieving in times of today when theatre release is a distant dream for most filmmakers."

“But for Guddu ji, as I address him, it is normal to accomplish the impossible, to catch dreams from the clouds and translate them to reality, to beautiful, sensitive, heart wrenching films Koi... Mil Gaya, being a case in point, a timeless blockbuster, an embodiment of the Navarasas' of life, encapsulating superhuman capabilities, adventurous and boundless," she concluded.

Rekha essayed the role of Sonia Mehra, a new-age working mother to his special child, Rohit, played by Hrithik Roshan, in Koi... Mil Gaya. The movie won a National Film Award for Best Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Film on other social issues.