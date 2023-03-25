Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth To Divorce, 'Moving Forward With Mutual Respect'

Reese Witherspoon with Jim Toth. (courtesy: reesewitherspoon)

Academy Award winning actor Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement on Friday. The statement read: "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together." They asked for privacy and added in the statement: "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time - Reese and Jim."

Read Reese Witherspoon's statement here:

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth got engaged in December 2010, and they got married in March 2011 in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California. They are parents to a 10-year-old son Tennessee James. Reese Witherspoon also has two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - a daughter named Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

Reese Witherspoon is the star of the superhit Legally Blonde series of films. She has also featured in films like Walk The Line, Sweet Home Alabama, Wild, Cruel Intentions, Overnight Delivery, Elections. She also featured in the popular series The Morning Show, alongside F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-star Jennifer Aniston.