Reese Witherspoon Says She Feels "Exhausted" After Over 25 Years Of Parenting

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is making minor tweaks to her parenting style after learning some lessons the hard way.

As a mom to two young adults and a preteen, Reese Witherspoon admits she's feeling a bit burnt out - and she's very vocal about it, reports People magazine.

In the September 20 episode of The Interview, the actress-producer, 49, revealed that after parenting for more than 25 years, she is a little worn out. Witherspoon shares her two eldest kids - daughter Ava Phillippe, 26, and son Deacon Phillippe, 21 - with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and her youngest, 12-year-old Tennessee James, with ex Jim Toth.

When the topic of motherhood came up during the podcast episode, titled How Reese Witherspoon Figured Out Who She Really Is, host Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked if she is "different as a parent this time around."

Witherspoon's answer? Absolutely. "Oh, for sure. I'm exhausted," the mom of three said. "I'm completely wrung out and tired."

Sometimes that exhaustion shows up in surprising ways. "Whenever I lose my cool," she explained, "I turn to my youngest and go, 'You've got to call your brother and sister. They wore me out. I'm so tired. Like, eat the cookie. Go to bed late. Just do it. But think about how it's going to make you feel.' And then, beyond that, I'm so tired. I've been parenting for 25 years."

According to People, later in the episode Witherspoon also spoke about the guidance she gives her daughter Ava, who made her acting debut in Doctor Odyssey earlier this year.

"Well, it's interesting," said the Big Little Lies star. "Because last year she turned 25 - and when I was 25, she was a year and a half old, and I had just done Legally Blonde. I was about to start Sweet Home Alabama. We just are living very different lives, very different realities."

Witherspoon added that she is "so proud" of her daughter "for not being anything but herself, not trying to emulate me or be me. You know what I'm saying? Not trying to approximate my career... Ava's just cool."