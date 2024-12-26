It's been 25 glorious years of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Hindi film industry. Born into the family of Bollywood royalty, she's one Kapoor who's held her ground and steadfastly worked towards upholding the responsibility that comes with it.

Perhaps what truly has worked for the diva in these 25 years, is her tenacity for versatility. She mixes it up, and never really disappoints.

Even when films like Tashan bombed at the box-office, she was heartbroken sure, but the confidence to bounce back has always been alight within her.

Her blatant honesty is her greatest armour. You will hardly find actors who've been in the industry for so long, be so vocal about what the disastrous failure of a film did to them.

But Bebo is anything but ordinary.

In conversation with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, she candidly confessed, "When Tashan bombed and Jab We Met became what it became, I was shattered, depressed for six months. I couldn't believe this had happened. Then I chalked it out and put it in my head that this is the way it was meant to be."

But that was 15 years ago, and today, we still have Kareena Kapoor Khan ruling our screens.

Be it the big screen or the OTT platforms, the actress is all about double the star power, glamour, and an acting calibre that only achieves more finesse with each film.

25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan

2024 was a year of gifts and gratitude for the actress. Other than blockbusters like Crew and Singham Again, this year also marks 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a never-seen-before celebration of sorts, multiplex chain PVR arranged a special tribute for her with a seven-day film festival. It's a first for any Indian star.

Six of her biggest hits of all time were re-released, namely Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Asoka, Omkara, Chameli, Jab We Met, and Heroine.

Fans on social media turned it into a jolly celebration as they shared stills and dialogues from these iconic films, and what makes them so loved even today.

Have a look here:

Celebrate 25 years of the OG Queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as her most iconic films return to the big screen!



From unforgettable characters to setting trends that shaped pop culture, Kareena has done it all. Celebrate 25 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan with a highly curated film… pic.twitter.com/CG5aPlmU5x — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) September 17, 2024

🥂#KareenaKapoorKhan has a chandelier-like effect on screen. Some of the best cinematographers in the country have shot her luminous face and expressive eyes in all its moods and glory. 25 years, 25 favourites. https://t.co/oOgGMW8txw https://t.co/dQmxXKzcPe pic.twitter.com/1JecKyiJD1 — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) September 17, 2024

the first indian actress to have a film festival in your honor. it's kareena kapoor khan and she is the moment. pic.twitter.com/0SgiNOZAb1 — letícia (@itsmeletii) September 18, 2024

#K3G is in theatres as a part of the #KareenaKapoorKhanFilmFestival

& even after 23 years, look at the audience reciting the iconic lines of Beboo as Pop Culture Queen POO! #KareenaKapoorKhan , YOU ARE THE UNDISPUTED SUPERSTAR! #25YearsOfKareenaKapoorKhan @KareenaK_FC pic.twitter.com/N2iL8JQPpj — Venu Gopal Sharma (@gopal_venu22) September 22, 2024

As she graced the occasion to interact with the media, the chant that ricocheted off the walls was still the same, after all these years. "We love you, Geet!"

When asked about her favourite character, it's the crowd that chimed in saying 'Geet from Jab We Met!', even before she could react. In response, she laughed and said, "See, I don't have to say it. They will only tell."

At the NDTV World Summit this year, she mentioned, "Geet represents a certain punjabiness and a girl who has dreams, who wants to dream big and follow her heart, and just do what she wants. And I think that's how that character, 20-25 years later, is still resonating in a pop-culture way to India."

It's not easy to maintain your status in an evolving film industry like Bollywood. The competition is off the charts, and in the social media era, it truly is, the survival of the fittest.

Theatrical Releases

Kapoor had three stellar theatrical releases this year. All characters are vastly different from each other.

Crew probably had more buzz about it because fans got to see the Bebo they love, the Bebo they cherish.

Kareena was in her element as a feisty and upfront air hostess, looking as gorgeous as ever. Her comic timing was right on fleek, as were the emotional sequences. It had been a while since she had been seen in a light-hearted comedy and this one fit the bill.

Singham Again was a Diwali blockbuster. A true-blue Rohit Shetty extravaganza, she reprised her role as Shivani Kamat, Singham's (Ajay Devgn) wife. In her limited screen time, she essayed her role convincingly and was one of the biggest highlights of the film.

While her commercial successes took flight, she added films like Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders to her repertoire. A stark contrast to what her big-budget films in the same timeline showcased.

In Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which was her third theatrical release this year, she plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop. Despite the tragic death of her son at a shootout, she's assigned to a case to unearth the mystery of a missing child.

She steals the show in a completely de-glam mode where her eyes speak volumes of every emotion felt.

She mentioned in a media interaction, "I think a mother's love has no language. It's a feeling. So, I think being a mother I understand that a mother's love has no specific language. It's in her eyes - her love, her pain, you can see it in her eyes. That's important."

And it indeed is, her eyes do all the talking.

When director Hansal Mehta was asked about his observation of what makes the actress a top choice to date, he simply had the most wonderful things to say.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the director spoke about a much-discussed scene where Kareena's character is seen coming out of her house and shouting at the top of her lungs. An act of letting go and releasing the pent-up frustration.

Addressing the same, the director shared, "I told her to come out and just scream. And the good thing about Kareena is she did that. No questions asked-why should I do that? What am I thinking? You know, none of that excessive fake intellectualism. She tunes her instinct to do what the moment requires."

To add to it, the film also premiered at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023.

OTT Debut

Cut to Jaane Jaan, the film released on OTT last year and brought in bountiful rewards this year. The film had smashed the record for the biggest opening weekend viewership for an Indian film on Netflix last year.

What piqued everyone's interest was Kareena in a layered dark character, that too cast opposite talents like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.

Probably, what took the audience by surprise was how well her chemistry looked with these seasoned actors.

It has been raining accolades for her this year for the film. She bagged the Best Actress Award at several ceremonies, quite deservingly.

An unparalleled appreciation for her, made this year stand out.

The passion to do more is what manifests for her, the magical world of cinema.

Film Festival

She was also invited to the Red Sea Film Festival this year, owing to the year that she's had. She was one of the key speakers of the "Talent Market" panel discussions.

The hunger for more was palpable as she reiterated, "I would like not to repeat myself. I'd like to find out how many crazy people I have inside of me. I'm looking for 'unique voices' and 'bold, wild ideas' in scripts that allow for real world-building."

As the trend goes, movie stars and their affiliation with high-end brands say a lot about their standing in the industry.

Brand Endorsements

Kareena has raked in some incredible brands in her kitty this year as she was onboarded as the Brand Ambassador for renowned brands like UNICEF, Uniqlo, Fizzy Goblet, Tira, and Quench Botanics.

She was also invited to the 140th Anniversary of eternity and timeless beauty with Bvlgari's 'Aeterna' high jewellery collection.

After the year that she's had, the key to success is probably consistency.

When we look back, there were times when the actress was told repeatedly how pregnancy and marriage would ruin her career.

In conversation with Fever FM, she shared, "People were like, 'Don't get married! Your career will be over!' I was like, 'Okay if my career is over so be it!' I have worked more after marriage! After having children! So I think it is about taking up the challenge, believing in yourself and going against the tide."

Her devil-may-care attitude has always been her unique quality, one that she embraces wholeheartedly.

Neither has her acting chops faltered nor has she ever balked down to the scrutiny that comes with being a superstar.

This year, she truly lived up to her iconic dialogue, "Main Apni Favourite Hoon". Everyone else's as well.