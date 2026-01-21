Razzie Awards 2026 Nominations: <i>Snow White</i> And <i>War Of The Worlds</i> Among The Worst Hollywood Films

On the eve of the Oscar nominations, the Golden Raspberry Awards - better known as the Razzies - have unveiled their latest list, calling out the films and performances that failed to impress over the past year.

According to Reuters, leading the pack are Disney's live-action Snow White and the sci-fi remake War of the Worlds.

Disney's Snow White Draws Heavy Criticism

Disney's 2025 reimagining of its 1937 animated classic has picked up six Razzie nominations, including the unflattering worst picture nod. The film has also been cited in categories such as worst remake, worst director, and worst screenplay.

Performances and presentations have not escaped scrutiny either. Rachel Zegler's turn as Snow White and Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Evil Queen feature prominently in the nominations, while the film's computer-generated dwarf characters have been singled out in the worst supporting actor and worst screen combo categories.

War Of The Worlds Matches The Tally

Tying with Snow White at six nominations is War of the Worlds, inspired by HG Wells' classic 1898 novel. The science fiction film has been flagged in categories including worst picture, worst actor, worst remake, director, screenplay, and screen combo.

The Razzie nominations also extend to other high-profile releases, with films such as the psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, Star Trek: Section 31, and Netflix's action-adventure The Electric State - featuring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Voted on by more than 1,100 members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation from the United States and several other countries, the 46th Razzie Awards will be announced on March 14, just a day before the Oscars.

