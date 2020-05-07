Raveena Tandon Is 'Booked For 7 Already' - Her ROFL Reply To Fan's Wedding Proposal

Raveena Tandon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Actress Raveena Tandon, who is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, left everyone in splits with her ROFL reply to a fan who asked her to marry him in the "next birth." It all happened when Raveena shared a bunch of throwback pictures of herself and her husband from one of their "snowy" vacations and wrote this in the caption: "#throwback. When the summer gets too hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays, soft, fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon... Disclaimer - always in faux fur." Soon after Raveena posted the album, a fan asked her in the comments section: "Raveena ma'am, will you marry me in your next birth?"

The actress was quick to come up with an epic reply. "Sorry ya, booked for 7 already," wrote Raveena in her reply to the fan's request and made it crystal clear that she wants to spend her next life or the lives after that with only Anil Thadani.

Take a look at Raveena's post here:

Now check out her reply to the fan's comment:

Screenshot of Raveena's reply to one of the users' comment.

Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters - Pooja and Chaaya - in the 1990s when she was a single mother. She later married Anil Thadani in 2004 and the couple welcomed their daughter Rasha in 2005 and son Ranbir Vardhan in 2008.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year.