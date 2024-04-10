Rashmika Mandanna's Verdict On Heeramandi Trailer: 'Magical'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rashmikamandanna)

After Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the latest celebrity to heap praises on the newly released trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnus opus Heeramandi is Rashika Mandanna. The Animal actor, the teaser of whose upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule released on Monday, lauded the trailer for its portrayal of the women of Heeramandi, who came together to create an enchanting world. “A big big shout out to this team. Damn! I love it when such beautiful women come together to create something so…Magical,”Rashmika said. She also praised the creators of the series.

Earlier, Alia and Vicky gave a shoutout to the film's trailer and expressed their admiration. Alia Bhatt shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ufffff! Just magic!!". Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, praised the series' world-building and drama. He wrote, "How stunning is this! The world building, the drama… top notch!!"

Coming back to the Heeramandi trailer, it was shared by the respective stars of the web series on their respective Instagram handles. Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah Badussha shared the trailer and wrote, "Aaiye Meharban- Heeramandi ki shandaar duniya mein aapka swagat hai Trailer Out Now! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premieres 1st May, only on Netflix."

Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will bring to life the stories of courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. The series will feature Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.