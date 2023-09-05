Rashmika Mandanna's Moving Post For Assistant Sai On His Wedding: 'God Bless You With All My Heart'

Image was shared by Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Hours after pictures of Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna at her assistant Sai's wedding in Hyderabad went viral on social media, the actress treated her fans to some lovely pictures from the wedding. On Tuesday, Rashmika shared pictures with the couple and some solo pics of her in a beautiful orange saree. Alongside it, the actress wrote an extensive caption, wishing her assistant a very married life. It read, "So it's been almost 6-7 years since I've known Sai and his family and 2 days back, he - who's also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day."

She continued, "It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it's so nice to see all of them so happy. I still can't believe he's married now. but it truly makes me super happy. Congratulations Sai and Preethi.. god bless you with all my heart. I wish your lives are filled with happiness always."

Take a look at the beautiful post below:

Meanwhile, pictures from the wedding were curated by several fan pages and shared on social media earlier. See the viral pictures of Rashmika Mandanna from her assistant's wedding here:

You beauty is a reflection of your heart so sweet. Your inner light shines bright and true, a virtue that makes you stand out in this world @iamRashmika#RashmikaMandannapic.twitter.com/cEsjObjO1X — Rashmikamandannafan (@Geethamadam) September 4, 2023

Last month, Vijay and Rashmika got together with their Geetha Govindam director Parasuram on the occasion of the film completing 5 years. Rashmika captioned her post, "Happy Independence Day from us to you and Happy 5 years of Geetha Govindam my loves... Thank you for everything. Really. Always extremely grateful."

Take a look at the post below:

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. In the film, she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.