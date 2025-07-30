OICL Invites Applications For Assistants, Registration Starts August 2

OICL Notification Download Assistants: The released vacancies include Backlog Vacancies from Open market.
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has announced the recruitment of 500 Assistants (Class III). Interested candidates can apply for the posts starting August 2, 2025, through the official website - orientalinsurance.org.
OICL Assistants Applications 2025: How To Apply For The Post?
- Visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.
- Click on the OICL Assistants Registration, under the "Careers Section".
- Register with your email id and mobile.
- Fill in the required details to register for the post.
- You will be successfully registered for the post.
OICL Assistants Applications 2025: Important Dates
- The detailed notification regarding the post will be made available on the website on August 1, 2025 (6:30 pm).
- Candidates will be able to apply and pay application fees for the post from August 2 to August 17, 2025 and details such as State-wise vacancies, Backlog, Reservation, Age, Qualification, Fees etc, will also be made available in the same time period.
- The tentative dates of TIER I and TIER II examinations are September 7 and October 28, 2025.
- The dates for the regional language test will be notified later on the official website.
OICL is a public sector insurance company under the Government of India. The expected monthly salary for the Assistant post is approximately Rs. 50,000.