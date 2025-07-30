OICL Invites Applications For Assistants, Registration Starts August 2

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has announced the recruitment of 500 Assistants (Class III). Interested candidates can apply for the posts starting August 2, 2025, through the official website - orientalinsurance.org.

The released vacancies include Backlog Vacancies from Open market.

OICL Assistants Applications 2025: How To Apply For The Post?

Visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.

Click on the OICL Assistants Registration, under the "Careers Section".

Register with your email id and mobile.

Fill in the required details to register for the post.

You will be successfully registered for the post.

OICL Assistants Applications 2025: Important Dates

The detailed notification regarding the post will be made available on the website on August 1, 2025 (6:30 pm).

Candidates will be able to apply and pay application fees for the post from August 2 to August 17, 2025 and details such as State-wise vacancies, Backlog, Reservation, Age, Qualification, Fees etc, will also be made available in the same time period.

The tentative dates of TIER I and TIER II examinations are September 7 and October 28, 2025.

The dates for the regional language test will be notified later on the official website.

OICL is a public sector insurance company under the Government of India. The expected monthly salary for the Assistant post is approximately Rs. 50,000.