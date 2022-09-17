Rashmika Mandanna Wants To Take Delhi On A 'Momo Date'

Rashmika Mandanna shared this picture. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently attended an event in Delhi is in love with the city. On Saturday, the actor shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram, but what caught our attention was her caption. Sharing pictures of herself in a beautiful blue ensemble, Rashmika wrote, "Thankyou Delhi you were too sweet. Next time let's go for a momo date." Rashmika's post garnered over 1.4 million likes and many comments from her fans. One of them wrote, "Impressive. Very unusual", while the other wrote, "Lovely as always! Can't wait to see you soon." Many others dropped heart, fire and star-eyed emojis on the actor's post.

Check out her post here:

Rashmika Mandanna, who is waiting for the release of her Bollywood debut Good Bye, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles had her song launch event on Friday. The song titled The Hic was released on September 16.

Good Bye, directed by Vicky Bahl reportedly revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life.

Other than Good Bye, Rashmika will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The actor made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. She has worked in many Kannada and Telugu films. Her Telugu film Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Deverakonda was a superhit. She was also seen with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru in 2020.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting Good Bye, which is set to release globally on October 7.