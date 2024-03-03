Rashmika Mandanna Sums Up 'Special' Japan Trip: 'I Am Going To Keep Coming Back Every Year Now'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, whose last film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor was a blockbuster hit, recently visited Tokyo in Japan to attend the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Ever since them the actress has been regular in treating her fans to glimpses from her International tour. On Sunday, Rashmika summed up her Japan trip by way of an elaborate Instagram post. Sharing pictures of herself in a glittering bronze gown, the actress wrote, "Japan was a place I've dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!!Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It's amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now."

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's post:

A few days back, Rashmika uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram from Japan. In the photos, the Animal star is seen in an all-black, sassy OOTD. The opening frame features Rashmika standing in a lift. Her expression is priceless. Next, she is seen on an escalator, flashing her radiant smile, as always, for the camera. The last slide is our favourite. It shows a close-up shot of Rashmika's face. For the caption, Rashmika used Japanese onigiri emojis.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared a video from Tokyo, showcasing her stunning outfit and captivating gaze. Set to the tune of Charlotte Gainsbourg's song Dandelion, the video exudes charm and elegance. In the caption, Rashmika greeted her fans by writing "Konnichiwa (hello) Tokyo.”

Before jetting to Japan, the actress was in Italy for the Milan Fashion Week. Sharing a video from Milan, Rashmika wrote, “I was in Milan for a minute no? I wanted to show how my day went before I start getting into the madness of Tokyooo.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The film will be released on August 15.