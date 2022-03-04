Rashmika Mandanna On 'Time Pass Rumours' Of Wedding To Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna )

Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna finally addressed the wedding rumours about her and Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Addressing the rumours, she told Mirchi9 in an interview, "It is just a time pass rumours. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like let them be." Last month, Vijay Deverakonda too addressed the wedding rumours in a cryptic Twitter post. He wrote: "As usual nonsense... Don't we just love the news."

Rashmika Mandanna started her career as a model for a commercial, from where the makers of Kirik Party selected her for the lead role opposite Rakshit Shetty. After the success of her debut film, Rashmika signed Harsha's Anjani Putra opposite Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak opposite Ganesh. She also featured in Sarileru Neekevvaru, with Mahesh Babu. She was last seen in the hit Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut. She will star in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and it will be directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Ekta Kapoor. Goodbye will be Rashmika's second Bollywood film after Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, to name a few. In terms of work, the Telugu star was last seen in World Famous Lover. His next film is Liger, with Ananya Panday.