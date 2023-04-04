Rashmika Mandanna Announces Her Upcoming Film Rainbow. See Post

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna )

Rashmika Mandanna confirmed her new film Rainbow. Rashmika will be seen next in her Tamil-Telugu movie titled Rainbow by S.R Prabhu's production house Dream Warrior Pictures.

Rashmika looked excited about the movie as on her Instagram she posted a heartwarming message with pictures from the set to disclose details about the project.

The actress wrote "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch.. This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one..." Samantha reacted to the announcement by commenting 'All The Best.'

Dev Mohan who has worked with Samantha in 'Shaakuntalam' is going to play the male lead in the movie. The music score will be provided by Justin Prabhakaran. Written and directed by Shantharuban 'Rainbow' is an emotional journey that Rashmika wishes to bring alive on screen.

Rashmika is also in the headlines for recently performing the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at NMACC Gala with Gangubai fame actress Alia Bhatt.

She also performed at IPL 2023's grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium where B-town celebs like Arijit Singh, and Tamannaah Bhatia also entertained the audience with their amazing performances.

