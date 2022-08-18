Rashmika Mandanna Challenges Fans In Her Recent Instagram Post: 'Whoever Blinks First Loses'

Rashmika Mandanna shared this picture. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna has treated her Insta family to new pictures, and it's oh-so-pretty. However, she has challenged her fans in her latest post. What's the challenge: "Whoever blinks first loses," she wrote in the caption. In the images, Rashmika looks gorgeous in a white halterneck top layered with a denim jacket. She has left her hair loose and is sporting a no-makeup look. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Damn cute no one can beat you in cuteness," while another wrote, "Hey hey," followed by an eyes emoticon.

So, are you up for the challenge? Here have a look at Rashmika Mandanna's post:

South Beauty Rashmika Mandanna often creates heavy buzz on the internet with her Instagram pictures. Check out some stunning photos below:



Rashmika Mandanna is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama GoodBye, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 7. Film critic and trade analyst posted the first look of the movie on his Twitter handle. Check out the post below:

Announcing the wrap, Rashmika shared a long note, along with several pictures featuring director Vikas Bahl and crew members. The excerpt from her note read, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby 'GoodBye'.. but guys it's a wrap for me for Goodbye! It's been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health ) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can't wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn. Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world's bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl .. thankyou for this.. god knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I've made you feel proud so far."

Here have a look:

In terms of work, Rashmika Mandanna has several Bollywood films in her kitty apart from GoodBye - Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.