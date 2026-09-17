Rashmika Mandanna Calls Playing MS Subbulakshmi A 'Blessing', Gets Emotional During Film Announcement

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to portray Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi for her upcoming film, MS - A Legacy On Screen. As the actor prepares to step into the role, she speaks about the responsibility and gets emotional while talking about the opportunity.



During the film's launch event on September 16, marking the 110th birth anniversary of the music icon, Rashmika said she feels grateful to have been chosen for the role. “I feel very proud to speak in front of you all. Right now, I have only one feeling in my heart, and that is gratitude,” Rashmika said.



Talking about the legendary singer's voice, the actor added, “There is a unique divine power in your voice. When listening to it, I genuinely feel like I am sitting in the presence of God. It's a blessing.” Addressing Subbulakshmi directly, Rashmika said, “Amma, you chose me to be a small part of your life – for that, I am always grateful, and I always will be. I will definitely give my best, I promise.”



The chief guest of the launch event, Kamal Haasan, also encouraged Rashmika to face the role with confidence and highlighted the importance of showing Subbulakshmi's compassion through her performance. “If you bring that compassion in your eyes, you have won half the battle. You have to do it bravely,” he told Rashmika.



MS - A Legacy On Screen is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is widely known for the National Award-winning sports drama Jersey. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film's soundtrack and score. Further details about the film still remain under wraps.



On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the historical action film Ranabaali opposite husband Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in the period action thriller Mysaa and Atlee's sci-fi action film Raaka, alongside Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.



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