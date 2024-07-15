Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested For Possessing Illegal Drugs In Romania

Image was shared on Instagram .(Image courtesy: wizkhalifa)

American rapper Wiz Khalifa was detained in Romania over the weekend on suspicion of allegedly possessing illegal drugs. According to a report by IANS, the incident happened during a music festival that Khalifa was performing at in the Costinesti resort in Constanta county. The artist who is known for hits like See You Again and Black and Yellow was later released from custody. Khalifa apologised on social media for the incident.

"During a recital held at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța county, (Khalifa) possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (a risky drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette," stated a translated press release from Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors DIICO, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The statement further read: "We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence."

In a video that went viral on social media, several Romanian police officers can be seen escorting the rapper off the festival grounds.

Taking to X, Khalifa wrote: “Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

On the work fornt, Khalifa has collaborated on films including Duncanville, The Masked Singer, and The After Party.