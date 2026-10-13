Ranvir Shorey Receives Death Threats After Criticising CJP Protest, Files Police Complaint

Ranvir Shorey has received death threats after criticising the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) street protest.

The actor shared screenshots of the threatening emails on X and approached the cyber police and Mumbai Police.

One of the emails was sent by someone using the name Raj Parihar. The sender used abusive language and claimed to be keeping track of Shorey's location and movements. The email also warned that the actor would be attacked when the time was right.

After receiving the threats, Shorey tagged Cyber Dost and Maharashtra Cyber, asking them to look into the matter.

"Hello @Cyberdost @MahaCyber1. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks," he wrote.

Mumbai Police responded to his post, asking him to share his contact details through a direct message. "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM," the police wrote.

Shorey thanked the police for their prompt response and also filed an official complaint.

The threats came after Shorey criticised the CJP's protest in a post on X. He questioned the decision to take to the streets, saying that political parties should use Parliament, elections and the courts to raise their concerns.

"Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts!

That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual "murder of democracy"!"

The CJP had organised a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party called the demonstration over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In Mumbai, actor Imran Khan was among those detained at August Kranti Maidan.

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