Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: How Far Will The Actor Go To Find Deepika Padukone A Rare Flower?

Ranveer Singh in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranveeer Singh is all set to explore the wilderness with British adventurer Bear Grylls in the upcoming interactive adventure series Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The trailer of the show was shared by Ranveer Singh on Friday night and as the title promises, things are about to get wild. Survival remains a priority as Ranveer and Bear Grylls navigate through jungles, rock faces and caves. During the course of their journey, they also come across bears, wolves, snakes and more. Ranveer Singh also says that he wants to get a rare flower for his wife Deepika Padukone.

In the trailer, Ranveer Singh says: "Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move heaven and earth for love, I'm going to find a special flower for Deepika. Like my love for her, it never dies.)"

Ranveer vs Wild is Netflix India's first interactive show and it will premier on the OTT giant on July 8.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before that he featured in Kabir Khan's '83. Last year, the actor also had a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.