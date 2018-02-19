Ranveer Singh's 'Monday Motivation' Pic Is Breaking The Internet

A shirtless picture of "Padmaavat" star Ranveer Singh, taken during Gunday shooting, is breaking the Internet. "Focus," wrote Ranveer while posting the picture, with the hashtag "Monday motivation." The picture which was shared in the morning, has got over 5 lakh likes (and counting) and Ranveer's well-toned body has attracted several comments such as, "Killer" and "Ranveer, I am focused on you." Our favourite - "Oh my God... koi maar daalo mujhe." Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha have also liked Ranveer's picture. (We are eagerly waiting for Deepika Padukone's comment). Rumoured couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh closely follow each other on social media and often comment on each other's post.
- Ranveer's picture was taken during Gunday shooting
- "Ranveer, I am focused on you," read a comment
- Ranveer's "Padmaavat" has made over Rs 267 crore at the box office
Gunday recently completed four years. Ranveer starred with Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the film.
Ranveer Singh's "Padmaavat" released in January. The film has fared extremely well at the box office and has so far earned Rs 267 crore. Ranveer co-starred with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in "Padmaavat". He played the menacing Khilji in the film. Deepika starred as Rani Padmavati, who committed jauhar to evade capture by Khilji while Shahid features as her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.
"Padmaavat" is Ranveer and Deepika's third hit film with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The trio have previously collaborated for Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. "I am ready to do anything for Mr Bhansali. I understand too well that our collaboration is very special, and a lot of people recognise that, I recognise it too. I hope to do more films with him, and I hope that I am able to create a vast legacy of memorable films with such a special filmmaker," he told news agency IANS.
Ranveer is currently filming Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.
Ranveer Singh has also signed up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83.