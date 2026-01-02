Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Declared Tax-Free In Ladakh

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been declared tax-free in Ladakh. The announcement was made by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh through an official post on social media.

The post read, "Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film Dhurandhar tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred." Take a look:

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh played the lead in Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. It boasts a stellar cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

The makers have also announced its sequel, scheduled to release on March 19, 2026 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Dhurandhar is running successfully in theatres. January 1 marked the film's 28th day, and on that day it earned Rs 17.60 crore, as reported by Jio Studios. The film's total collection stands at Rs 784.50 crore.

On its 27th day, Dhurandhar earned Rs 12.40 crore, slightly below Tuesday's figure of Rs 12.60 crore. The film had an impressive Rs 218 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 261.50 crore in the second week. Collections dipped in the third week, with earnings of Rs 189.30 crore.



Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing film of 2025.



