Ranveer Singh's Dad Is 'The Most Good-Looking Man In India,' Per Arjun Kapoor

On Ranveer Singh's Father's Day post, which bamboozled the Internet (more about that later), his Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor dropped a sweet comment, which read: "The most good-looking man in India." Arjun was referring to Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, who a section of the Internet stated looks more like Ranveer's 'younger brother.' Compliments such as "father looks younger than the son," "he is extremely good looking" and "handsome father's handsome son" flooded the comments section of the now viral post, which has over 6 lakh likes. "How can he be so young! OMG! Looks just about a little older than you," wrote an Instagram user.
Check out Ranveer Singh's post:
And here's Arjun's comment:
Ranveer Singh is the younger of Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani's two children. His elder sister is Ritika Bhavnani. Ranveer's parents have little association with Bollywood. However, Ranveer is a distant cousin of Sonam Kapoor, whose mother Sunita Kapoor is related to the Bhavnanis.
Some of Ranveer Singh's recent Instagram posts have featured in headlines for various reasons. From Deepika Padukone's comment on his photo to stills from his upcoming film Simmba, the Internet's lapping everything up.
Ranveer Singh shared an awesome picture of himself, on which Deepika left this comment: 'Mine,' along with three heart-eyed emoticons. The Internet gave its blessings to the "best couple in the universe."
Check out Ranveer's post:
And here are the aforementioned stills from Simmba, which the Internet cannot stop talking about:
Apart from Simmba, Ranveer Singh has signed up for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Kabir Khan's '83.