Ranveer Singh Watches Himself In 3D For The First Time And This Was His Reaction Ranveer Singh saw the trailer of his upcoming film Padmavati in 3D and he said: "It was jaw-dropping"

669 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh in Padmavati. New Delhi: Highlights It was jaw-dropping: Ranveer Singh The 2D trailer of Padmavati has more than 50 million views Padmavati releases on December 1 Padmavati in 3D, also himself in 3D, for the first time and his reaction was: "Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Pretty b*da*s." The 32-year-old actor plays the role of Alaudin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. Deepika Padukone plays the titular Rani Padmini while Shahid Kapoor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh is a busy star, who found some leisure time to tweet today and therefore listed the 'first evers' of his life - saw himself in 3D, Got stung by a bee and also first day of the rest of his life (that's what he says).



Ranveer's Tuesday Twitter musings were:

Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also 1st time I'm seeing myself in 3D so..! Hahaa! Pretty badass — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017

Also stung by a Bee 4 the 1st time earlier todaythought Id post a picture but then I was like I dont wanna make that Bee famoussss haha — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017

In other firsts, it's also the first day of the rest of my Life. Ok, now I'm done. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017

The trailer of Padmavati (in 2D) has crossed 50 million views. The film's cast is elated with the response, which is stupendous

50 million+ views for #PadmavatiTrailer !!! we can't thank you'll enough for the love!!!@FilmPadmavati#SLB@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoorpic.twitter.com/VOQ1wA3GbX — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 31, 2017



Apart from the trailer, the makers of Padmavati have released the film's first song, titled Ghoomar. Of course, its









Padmavati, which is expected to hit the screens on December 1, is the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performed jauhar after the defeat of her husband against the army of Alauddin Khilji. Members of Rajput Karni Sena have threatened to disrupt the release of Padmavati alleging that the film has misrepresented historical facts.



Padmavati also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as the onscreen wife of Ranveer Singh and Anupriya Goenka as Ratan Singh's first wife.





