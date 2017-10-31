Ranveer Singh Watches Himself In 3D For The First Time And This Was His Reaction

Highlights
Ranveer's Tuesday Twitter musings were:
Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also 1st time I'm seeing myself in 3D so..! Hahaa! Pretty badass— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017
Also stung by a Bee 4 the 1st time earlier todaythought Id post a picture but then I was like I dont wanna make that Bee famoussss haha— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017
In other firsts, it's also the first day of the rest of my Life. Ok, now I'm done.— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017
The trailer of Padmavati (in 2D) has crossed 50 million views. The film's cast is elated with the response, which is stupendous considering the controversy around its release. Here's what Deepika Padukone posted earlier in the day:
50 million+ views for #PadmavatiTrailer !!! we can't thank you'll enough for the love!!!@FilmPadmavati#SLB@RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoorpic.twitter.com/VOQ1wA3GbX— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 31, 2017
Apart from the trailer, the makers of Padmavati have released the film's first song, titled Ghoomar. Of course, its stunning and winning the Internet:
Padmavati, which is expected to hit the screens on December 1, is the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performed jauhar after the defeat of her husband against the army of Alauddin Khilji. Members of Rajput Karni Sena have threatened to disrupt the release of Padmavati alleging that the film has misrepresented historical facts.
Padmavati also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as the onscreen wife of Ranveer Singh and Anupriya Goenka as Ratan Singh's first wife.