Ranveer Singh To Play Dev In Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2: Report

A still from Brahmastra. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranveer Singh has been trending a great deal ever since reports started doing the rounds that he will be playing Dev in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2. A source told News 18, "Ranveer has been finalised to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line. The scripting for the second part is still in progress and the film is expected to roll in 2025. Currently, Ayan is busy with War 2 and Ranveer will also begin shooting for Baiju Bawra this year. So, when Brahmastra 2 will go on floors is still unclear."

"If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2," News18 quoted the source as saying.

In the first leg of the Astra universe of films, Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva was a missing puzzle of the mighty Brahmastra. He was represented by the element fire. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna featured as the protectors of a secret society called 'Brahmansh', which protected the mighty Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt played Ranbir Kapoor's love interest Isha in the film, while Mouni Roy represented the dark forces that wished to attain the Brahmastra.

In the film, SRK's character Mohan Bhargav was a scientist, who doubled up as the protector of the Brahmastra. He also possessed the Vanarastra, which granted him speed and agility. Nagarjuna was the master of the Nandiastra, which gave him the power of a thousand bulls.