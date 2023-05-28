IIFA 2023: Mouni Roy Celebrates Her Big Win With The 'Joy' Of Her Life Suraj Nambiar

Image was shared by Mouni Roy. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy is having a great weekend. After all, it began on a great note with the actress winning a top honour at the IIFA awards on Saturday. The actress received an award for her performance in the film Brahmastra. She played the lead antagonist in the film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Following the win, she shared a special image in which Mouni – who is holding the award in her hand – is getting a peck on the cheek from her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Sharing the photo, Mouni said, “Holding the most prestigious award with the joy and light of my life. Thank you @iifa family for this incredible honour #Brahamastra.”

In response, Suraj Nambiar too dropped an equally mushy note. He wrote, “Both holding our respective awards. Well-deserved is an understatement. Onwards and upwards!”

Actor Karan Tacker said, “Congratulations!” Mouni Roy's BFF Mandira Bedi said, “So so proud of you Mon. Big congratulations.” Mouni's friends Surbhi Jyoti, Aashka Goradia Goble, Drashti Dhami and Disha Patani also wished the actress.

Meanwhile, Suraj reshared the post on Instagram Stories and said, “Holding our respective awards. Congratulations baby.”

Before her IIFA appearance, Mouni Roy made her Cannes debut at the French Riviera, this year. Sharing pictures from the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Débutante. On the Cannes red carpet tonight. I have the loveliest people to thank for. Firstly my Trishila Goculdas for having my back come, ruin or rapture. My Manekahari Singhani for being my rock & being here with me constantly on rigorous video calls even without being in person. Love love you. Akshat Tyagi, you have shown me the kindness only the gods do. Merci Pankhuri, Santu for being the pillars here and leading the way. Shakeel Bin Afzal. Wilson Ballarin for being the sweetest kindest, most patient buddies. Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being. It was a dream debut, and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly."

Before her Cannes debut, Mouni Roy had said, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.”

Mouni Roy is known for her work in projects such as Gold, Naagin and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has been married to Suraj since 2022.











