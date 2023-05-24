Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy's Princess Moment On The Red Carpet. See Her Debut Look

Image was shared by Mouni Roy. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy made heads turn as she walked the red carpet of Cannes, the world's biggest film festival, on Tuesday. For her "dream debut," the Brahmastra actress wore a gorgeous ivory strapless gown from the shelves of Atelier Zuhra. She completed her look with stilettos from Giuseppe Zanotti and neatly done hair. Mouni Roy kept her look minimal with a statement neck piece from Boucheron and let her dramatic gown speak volumes. Undoubtedly, her flared skirt with its floor-sweeping trail lent a princess moment.

Sharing pictures from the big night at Cannes Film Festival, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Débutante. On the Cannes red carpet tonight. I have the loveliest people to thank for."

She also took the opportunity to thank her team for being a constant support. She continued in her post, "Firstly my Trishila Goculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture. My Manekahari Singhani for being my rock & being here with me constantly on rigorous video calls even without being in person. Love love you. Akshat Tyagi, you have shown me the kindness only the gods do. Merci Pankhuri, Santu for being the pillars here and leading the way.Shakeel Bin Afzal. Wilson Ballarin for being the sweetest kindest, most patient buddies. Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being. It was a dream debut, and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly."

The actress's fans filled her comment section with praises as soon as the post was up. Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly left a "Wow," under Mouni's post.

Take a look at the post here:

Ahead of her big debut, Mouni treated her fans to several gorgeous images of herself dressed in gowns befitting the French Riviera. In one of her first updates from Cannes, the actress is dressed in a yellow one-shoulder ensemble by Atelier Zuhra. She paired it with sunglasses by Lenskart and jewelry by Swarovski. In the caption, she wrote, “Bonjour Cannes,” and tagged her team. She also added a geotag for Cannes.

Take a look:

For her second look, the actress chose a fitted black gown and truth be said, she was an absolute delight to the eyes. Sharing the image on Instagram, she simply wrote, “Noir.” Reacting to the post, Muni's BFF Disha Patani commented, “So beautiful."

Take a look at the post here:

The actress who checked into France earlier this week continued to make a fashion impact with her many, many OOTDs in Cannes. Just moments before her red carpet walk, the actress took everyone by surprise by appearing in a feathered blue outfit designed by Jean Louis Sabaji. She captioned the post, "Casual in Cannes in my feather dress and a feather hat." In the comments section of the post, Mouni's BFF Disha Patani commented "Love" and added heart emojis.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here:

Ahead of her debut at Cannes, Mouni Roy shared a statement saying, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the role of the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. The film was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.