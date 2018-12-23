Ranveer Singh, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ananya Panday And Others Attend Ritesh Sidhwani's Pre-Christmas Bash

Ranveer Singh, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Ananya Panday at the party.

Highlights Ranveer Singh came minus wife Deepika Padukone Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ananya Panday also attended the party Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived together

Christmas celebrations are in full swing and Bollywood celebrities added festive fervour to the special party hosted by film producer Ritesh Sidhwani on Sturday night. The A-listers at the pre-Christmas party included newlywed actor Ranveer Singh, who came minus wife Deepika Padukone, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, author and film producer Twinkle Khanna, Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday and Anil Kapoor among others. Most of the stars showed up in varying levels of party dress - most of them were dressed in bright outfits (adhering to the spirit of Christmas). The major highlight of the party was when rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora arrived together at the party. They were seen twinning in red. Arjun was also accompanied by his uncle Sanjay Kapoor, his plus one for the party was his wife Maheep Kapoor.

Here are the guests, who attended the pre-Christmas party, organised at Ritesh Sidhwani's Mumbai residence:

Guests arriving at the pre-Christmas party. Guests arriving at the pre-Christmas party.

Arjun Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Arjun Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

The director's corner was well-represented by Zoya Akhtar, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, director-producer Ekta Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, who arrived with wife Pragya and of course, Karan Johar.

Directors at the party. Directors at the party.

Among the couples, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Arbaaz Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, rumoured couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak were also present at the party.

That's not it, the guest list also comprised Gold actress Mouni Roy, who looked stunning in a yellow outfit, Sidharth Malhotra, Sohail Khan, Dino Morea and others.

Mouni Roy at the party. Mouni Roy at the party.

Sidharth Malhotra at the party. Sidharth Malhotra at the party.

Ritesh Sidhwani is a renowned film producer. He is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment and has produced films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!! and Gold among others.