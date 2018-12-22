Karan Johar Reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma And Katrina Kaif's Zero. 'Must Watch,' He Tweets

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Zero (Image courtesy anushkasharma )

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's Zero hit the screens on Friday and filmmaker Karan Johar, who had watched the film recently, was all praises for the cast. Karan Johar, who is a very close friend of Shah Rukh, couldn't stop raving about his performance in the film and wrote: "Zero is a must watch for the towering performance of Shah Rukh Khan, who proves that he is truly the bonafide king of intense romance! His bravado as a performing artist warrants a salute and all the applause!" Of Anushka's performance in the film, Karan Johar wrote: "Anushka Sharma is so, so amazing as she portrays a challenging part!" Anushka plays the role of a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy named Asifa Yusufzai Bhinder.

Karan Johar reviewed Katrina Kaif's performance in the film as her career's "best" till date. "And..Katrina Kaif gives us her career best performance! As a damaged super star she throws caution and body language to the winds and gives us her most heartfelt and believable performance! She shines and makes you root for her," Karan added.

Actress Swara Bhasker, who had also watched Zero, wrote that she "loved every second" of the movie. "Loved every second of Zero .. Aanand L Rai Shah Rukh Khan, Himanshu Sharma redefine what hero and heroine are for Bollywood . The Hero, a dwarf and a loser (cocky though) and The heroine on a wheelchair; and the film refuses to let us see them through the prism of their disabilities."

Zero mostly opened to lukewarm reviews with praises for Shah Rukh Khan's performance. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave Zero 2 stars out of 5. "The film possesses a certain scale for sure, the visual effects create the desired illusions and an energetic Shah Rukh Khan lends the vertically challenged male lead a degree of charm and chutzpah but it is let down by a hopelessly muddled screenplay," he wrote.

Zero marks the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Anushka Sharma after a span of six years. The trio last featured together in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.