Ranveer Singh's 'Gem Of A Photo' With MS Dhoni From When The Actor Was 22

A day after the former India captain MS Dhoni announced his international retirement, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh posted a few throwbacks on his Instagram profile and shared his fan boy memories in the form of an extensive post. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen sporting a Mohawk as he poses with MS Dhoni. The actor wrote in his post that the photograph is one of his "most prized possessions" and that it happens to be from when he was about 22-years-old and was working as an assistant director in an ad film feature that starred MS Dhoni. "This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one and only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn't care- I just wanted to be in his presence," wrote Ranveer Singh.

Later in his post, Ranveer added that he was injured during the shoot but he "worked through the pain" so that he could get his reward in the form of a brief meeting with MS Dhoni or "maybe get a photo with him" - he got both. "I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect and reverence for him grew even stronger," Ranveer added in his post.

Sharing another instance of his fan boy moment, Ranveer Singh wrote: "After I did my first movie, Sapna (who was our common hairstylist at the time) called me one day and said 'hey I know you're a massive MSD fan, he's shooting at Mehboob studio, come and meet him if you'd like'. Man-oh-man! I just dropped everything and rushed to the studio to meet him! He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in Band Baaja Baaraat. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy. That day, I felt like I was walking on the clouds. Since then, every time that I have the good fortune of meeting him, I am left energised and enthused, as if a big brother has blessed me with energy and motivation to go out and be the best that I can be."

Ranveer signed off his post saying, "MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I'm lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever."

Ranveer Singh's love for sports needs no introduction. The actor will be seen playing the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83, which will showcase the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh is married to actress Deepika Padukone, a former Badminton player.