Ranveer Singh On Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Meeting Anushka Sharma At YRF 10 Years Ago And More

Ranveer Singh's promotional diaries

Ranveer Singh, currently promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is sitting comfortably cross-legged in his chair at YRF Studios while we catch up on the new release and the decade that's passed since he debuted in Band Bajaa Baaraat. Ranveer is dressed in one of his signature colourful outfits as he sips his black coffee and gets his makeup done. I start by asking him about the over-the-top, even by Ranveer standards, attire that he has been wearing through the promotions of Jayeshbhai Jordaar - turns out, his OOTD choices recently haven't been random. "My stylist asked me what I would like to wear during promotions, I told her it's a colourful and a happy film so she should keep that in mind. Less monochromes and more vibrant palette and this is as good as it gets. I am really loving what I am wearing today. It's like a man kaftan," Ranveer Singh says.

The actor is a lot more confident and comfortable in his own skin than most but cut to 10 years ago and it was a different Ranveer Singh who walked into Yash Raj Studios for the first time. "I do remember the first time I walked in here, it was to meet Habib Faisal and Anushka Sharma who were my writer and co-actor (in Band Bajaa Baaraat). I was intimidated by this place, It feels so large in stature and that's because of the reputation that the company carries. The most prominent and premier production house since the last 50 years. I was very nervous but I was projecting confidence," Ranveer says.

Life has come full circle for him and YRF. "I had loved Anushka in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. "The first time when I came they didn't tell me that she will be in the room as well. Cut to ten years later the same thing happens to Divyang Thakkar the director of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. When they called me to hear the script they didn't tell him I will be there, all this in the same room where I had come as a newcomer ten years ago," Ranveer Singh says.

Ranveer rides on energy like no other actor; be it his fans or the paparazzi, he is known for greeting them with hugs selfies. The energy that fizzes out of him is drawn from the impact he has on his fans, he reveals. "It's been ten years, what a journey it's been. My whole life is a dream, I am a movie star, and people love to see me! When they cast their eyes on me their face lights up. What greater blessing there is than that. People smile when they see my face, what more can I ask for. I want to make people happy. I live to make people smile. The things that have happened to me are beyond imagination. I choose to be positive," Ranveer Singh says.

True Ranveer Singh fans know that he goes everywhere with a huge speaker to help maintain a positive frame of mind. On it, the superstar plays songs from his new films along with some famous songs of Govinda. "I don't leave my home without a speaker. Just look at my speaker, the lights change on it. This is like a portable disco, take the party wherever you go," Ranveer says.

Ranveer and a speaker - dance toh banti hai? Like a good sport, he plays the song Firecracker from Jayesbhai Jordaar and breaks into a dance as we end the interview.

Jayesbhai Jordaar, a comical take on the serious subject of female infanticide, also stars Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film releases in cinemas this Friday.