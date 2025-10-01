Ranveer Singh Needs A Vanity Van For His Chef, SRK's Van Doesn't Fit In Tight Spaces: Report

At a time when Bollywood is constantly discussing the sky-high entourage costs that create an extra burden on producers' shoulders, an investigative report from Mumbai revealed fascinating details about Shah Rukh Khan and other big stars' vanity vans. Vanity vans, once invented to provide basic necessities for actors during shoots, have now become status symbols—and they are expensive.

About Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan's Vans

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, vanity van vendor Ketan Raval said, "Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans when he's on a shoot schedule. One for his personal use, one is a gym van, one is for his private chef."

Ketan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van is so big and luxurious that it often can't be accommodated in tight or cramped spaces when the actor is shooting at remote locations. "Shah Rukh sir's van is so big that sometimes, he can't take it to those remote locations. I send my van whenever he has to shoot in tight spaces," he said.

Sharing more details, the vendor said that John Abraham made a special request for a floor-to-ceiling window. Its interiors are designed entirely in black. "John wanted floor-to-ceiling window so he could look out and let natural light flood the space. But he also insisted on everything being black—the floor, the walls, the sink, even the toilet. Nothing that isn't black. So the only light entering is framed by an entirely dark box," he said.

The Exorbitant Price of Vanity Vans

The report claimed that the average maintenance cost of a van is around Rs 10–15 lakh. A top-tier 'super van' with multi-room layouts and expandable living space can be priced between Rs 2–3 crore.

A high-end custom van, equipped with Italian marble, luxury recliners, and even gym facilities, ranges from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Mid-range vans, which typically include sofas, a compact pantry, a modest washroom, and a television, cost around Rs 35–50 lakh. Meanwhile, a basic van with just a dressing area and air conditioning is priced between Rs 15–20 lakh.

Did Deepika Padukone Exit Kalki 2 Due to Entourage Costs?

The report of Ranveer Singh's demand for special vans came at a time when Deepika Padukone was also accused of demanding luxury treatment for her crew. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone demanded 5-star stays for her 25-person crew for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Amid many other reasons, this demand caused a rift between the producers Vyjayanthi Movies and the actress.

"Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 percent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a 7-hour shift. The producers offered her the convenience of a luxury vanity for rest periods in exchange for longer working hours, but she declined. She wanted 5-star stays for her 25-person crew. There were just too many demands. This raised concerns among producers who questioned why they should bear additional costs beyond the actor's fees," a source told NDTV.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Dhurandhar, which will release in theatres on December 5.