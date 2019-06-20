Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice From WWE Star Brock Lesnar's Advocate

Ranveer Singh at the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match. (Image courtesy: 83thefilm)

Highlights Ranveer modified Brock Lesnar's catch phrase in one of his captions Paul Heyman warned Ranveer Singh in his tweets "I am litigious," wrote Paul Heyman

Actor Ranveer Singh has been served with a legal notice over his usage of a war-cry made popular by WWE star Brock Lesnar, the wrestler's advocate Paul Heyman has claimed. The actor, who attended the cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday, had given the catch-phrase, "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat", a spin while captioning his photo with cricketer Hardik Pandya. "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya ma boi #unstoppable," Ranveer had tweeted.

Responding to the post, Heyman threatened to sue him for copyright infringement. "@RanveerOfficial Sre you F''n kidding me? 1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat 2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar 3 - I am litigious. 4 - Eat Sleep Deposition Repeat," he wrote.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

In another tweet, Heyman tagged a report that referred to him as Lesnar's manager and clarified that he is the advocate for the wrestler. "I didn't warn. I served noticed while I applaud for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an advocate. And I'm the best advocate in history," he wrote.

Paul Heyman had previously taken issues with the official Twitter handle of the Cricket World Cup for using the catch-phrase in a tweet praising Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

"My most (in)sincere compliments to Cricket World Cup for promoting the amazing MS Dhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency," he had posted on Twitter.

Ranveer, who is currently preparing for the shoot of Kabir Khan's '83, is yet to comment on the matter.