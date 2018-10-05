Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Instagram PDA Is So, So Cute

Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Padmaavat" (Courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting major relationship goals, no really! Most of the times, the duo set new bars for all us through their PDA on Instagram and their recent exchange on social media is no exception. Deepika Padukone shared a saree-clad photo of herself on Instagram and Ranveer Singh as usual couldn't stop himself from leaving a comment on it. Ranveer commented on the photo with some heart emoticons and also liked the picture. Deepika's Instagram photo has over two lakh likes in less than an hour. Dia Mirza, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have also liked the photo. The comment section is replete with remarks like: "Ranveer and Deepika are the best," and "Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone best couple," though Ranveer does not make an appearance in the picture.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 5, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone follow each other closely on Instagram. They often tease their Instafam with their PDA on social media. Remember Ranveer's comment on Deepika's photo with the caption: "A day well spent"? On Independence Day, like many other Bollywood actors, Deepika too wished her Instafam with a post. Her Instagram member Ranveer also commented on the photo and wished the Piku actress on the occasion.



A screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's post. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is reportedly dating Ranveer Singh and they often feature on the trends list for their reported wedding. Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly have a destination wedding in Italy and November 20 is the big day for the couple. The duo have not yet confirmed anything on their wedding as of now.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer attended an event recently, where the question of their wedding inevitably cropped up. "You are seeing this every day, including details about the colour of my sherwani and wedding gifts. But, when there is something, you will be the first to know," Ranveer said.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have co-starred in three films - Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat". Ranveer also had a cameo in Deepika's Finding Fanny. Ranveer is currently busy with the shooting of Simmba while Deepika has a Meghna Gulzar-directed film in the line-up, which she is producing.