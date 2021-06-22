Ranveer Singh Checked Into His Workspace Looking Like This. See Pics

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh shared pictures on Instagram stories

He can be seen dressed in a suit in the pictures

Later, the pictures were shared by several fan clubs

Hello there, Ranveer Singh. The actor, who has been a bit of a social media recluse in the last few months, delighted his fans with a new set of pictures. On Tuesday, Ranveer shared photos from his work diaries on his Instagram stories. For his day at work, the actor picked a blue suit. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen sitting and reading. In another shot, he can be seen posing in front of the lights. Ranveer Singh, who was in wife Deepika Padukone's hometown Bengaluru, returned to Mumbai with her last month. The couple flew to Bengaluru earlier this year, when a lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 spike.

Several fan pages dedicated to Ranveer Singh shared the pictures that were originally posted by the actor on his Instagram stories on Tuesday. Check out the pictures here:

Ranveer Singh's next project is Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which will showcase India's iconic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer stars as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone features as Kapil Dev's onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 hit Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor has a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.