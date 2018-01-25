Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor To Star In No Entry Sequel: Report

Actor Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, co-stars of 2014 film Gunday will reportedly star in the sequel of Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor's No Entry. Bombay Times reports that the film will be titled No Entry Mein Entry and will be produced by Arjun's filmmaker father Boney Kapoor. 2005's No Entry, also starring Fardeen Khan, was produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee. "The latest is that Ranveer will be approached to play the role of Prem, originally essayed by Salman, while Arjun will play Kishan, who was portrayed by Anil. Other actors will be finalised, once Ranveer gives his nod," Bombay Times quoted a source as saying. Arjun is Anil Kapoor's nephew.
Highlights
- Ranveer will reportedly be approached to play Salman's character
- While Arjun will play Kisan, played by Anil Kapoor
- Ranveer's "Padmaavat" released on Thursday
No Entry, a comedy film, was a hit at the box office. Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitely and Bipasha Basu, starred as the female leads.
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have shared a great bond since they co-starred in Gunday and fondly call each other 'Baba.' Both the actors have together hosted many shows. Arjun also made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 5, when Ranveer and Ranbir Kapoor were the guests. Ranveer had a cameo role in Arjun and Deepika Padukone's Finding Fanny.
CommentsRanveer Singh new film, "Padmaavat," opened today. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama stars him as Alauddin Khilji. Deepika and Shahid Kapoor co-star with him.
Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Mubarakan recently wrapped the shooting of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, his next film with Parineeti Chopra, his Ishaqzaade co-star.