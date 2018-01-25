Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor To Star In No Entry Sequel: Report Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are co-stars of 2014 film Gunday

Actor Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, co-stars of 2014 filmwill reportedly star in the sequel of Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor's Bombay Times reports that the film will be titledand will be produced by Arjun's filmmaker father Boney Kapoor. 2005's, also starring Fardeen Khan, was produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee. "The latest is that Ranveer will be approached to play the role of Prem, originally essayed by Salman, while Arjun will play Kishan, who was portrayed by Anil. Other actors will be finalised, once Ranveer gives his nod," Bombay Times quoted a source as saying. Arjun is Anil Kapoor's nephew., a comedy film, was a hit at the box office. Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitely and Bipasha Basu, starred as the female leads.Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have shared a great bond since they co-starred inand fondly call each other 'Baba.' Both the actors have together hosted many shows. Arjun also made an appearance on, when Ranveer and Ranbir Kapoor were the guests. Ranveer had a cameo role in Arjun and Deepika Padukone's Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh new film, "Padmaavat," opened today . The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama stars him as Alauddin Khilji. Deepika and Shahid Kapoor co-star with him.Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen inrecently wrapped the shooting of, his next film with Parineeti Chopra, hisco-star.