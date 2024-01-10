Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor Rock The Dance Floor In This Mad Viral Video

Ranveer and Arjun in stills from the video. (courtesy: bolly_talkies)

With Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor on the dance floor, there is never a dull moment. The reason we brought this up today is because a few videos of the Gunday co-stars dancing their hearts out at a wedding are going insanely viral on the Internet. The actors recently attended their friend and photographer Karishma Karamchandani and entrepreneur Dhanraj Madnani's wedding festivities. In one of the videos, the actors can be seen ruling the dance floor. They danced to the song Tune Maari Entriyaan from their 2014 film Gunday, in which they co-starred along with Priyanka Chopra and the late Irrfan Khan. The second video clip features them turning DJs at the event.

Check out the viral dance video here:

The one where Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor turned DJ:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh starred in Karan Johar's 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt last year. He will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. He will also star in Rohit Shetty's action film Singham Again. The actor's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.

Arjun Kapoor had a super busy schedule last year. He was seen in the film Kuttey. He then featured in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Before that, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns.