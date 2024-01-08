Viral: Deepika Padukone's Reaction After Paparazzo Surprises Her With Cake At Airport

Paparazzo surprises Deepika with a cake days after her birthday

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who celebrated her 38th birthday last week, was pleasantly surprised when a paparazzo greeted her with a small cake at the airport. It so happened that Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh were flying out of Mumbai on Sunday night when they were approached by a paparazzo. To Deepika's surprise, the paparazzo brought a cake for the actress days after her birthday. In the video, that is trending big on social media, we can see Deepika cutting the cake as Ranveer holds the box. Deepika Padukone can also be seen smiling and feeding a small piece of the cake to the paparazzo.

The viral video was also reshared by Deepika Padukone on her Instagram story. Tagging the paparazzo, she wrote, "Thank you for this. I wish you all good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance always."

Take a look at Deepika's story below:

Actress Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday. Two days after her birthday, Deepika shared a glimpse of the celebration—a snapshot featuring her birthday cake. The cake, bearing the message "Happy Birthday baby" with Deepika's initials as candles, appears to be from her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika expressed her gratitude, writing, “Thank you all for the birthday love!” accompanied by clinking glasses emojis. Fans showered her post with love by posting heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Deepika has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and War.