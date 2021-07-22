Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Share New Pics Of Baby Boy, Reveal His Name

Rannvijay Singha shared this image. (courtesy rannvijaysingha)

Highlights Rannvijay and Prianka welcomed a baby boy in July

"My world, my universe and my life," wrote Prianka

"Welcome to the family Jahaanvir Singh Singha," she added

World, say hello to Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha's son Jahaanvir. After their son's birth earlier this month, the couple shared a picture of him and they revealed that they have named him Jahaanvir. They shared similar pictures on their respective Instagram profiles. The super cute picture features Rannvijay with his baby boy and daughter Kainaat. Sharing the picture, Rannvijay captioned the post: "#kainaat and #jahaan , #myuniverse and #myworld , #merikainaat and #merajahaan." Meanwhile, Prianka captioned her post: "My world, my universe and my life. Welcome to the family Jahaanvir Singh Singha."

Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia, who has worked with Rannvijay in Action Replayy and Roadies, left a few heart emojis in the comments section of his post. Sunny Leone, who co-hosts Splitsvila with Rannvijay, wrote: "So, so sweet Rann! God Bless you all."

See the aforementioned posts here:

The couple announced their pregnancy in March this year. Posting a picture with his wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat, the actor captioned the adorable picture: "Missing the three of you so much." This is the post we are talking about:

Rannvijay Singha married Prianka Vohra on April 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Kainaat in January 2017. The TV star frequently shares posts featuring his daughter Kainaat on his Instagram handle. See some of the posts here:

Rannvijay Singha is best-known for hosting television reality show MTV Roadies. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 film Toss: A Flip of Destiny. He also featured in Bollywood films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy and 3 AM. Rannvijay Singha is seen hosting television reality show Splitsvilla 13 alongside Sunny Leone. Last year, the actor featured in Zee5's web-series Forbidden Love. He also starred in Netflix's Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.