Rani Mukerji On Her Miscarriage: 'I Can't Give A Sibling To My Daughter'

Rani Mukerji, who spoke about her miscarriage last year at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, once again opened up about the traumatic experience in an interview with Galatta India. Rani Mukerji revealed that she tried for a second baby for almost seven years. Speaking to Galatta India, Rani said, "Of course, it's difficult. I tried for a second baby for almost seven years. My daughter is eight years old now, and when she was one or one-and-a-half, I tried for my second, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a very, very testing time for me. And also, I'm not very young, though I look young."

Rani added, "I'm going to turn 46, it's not an age where I can have a baby. It is traumatic for me that I can't give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I'm really happy I have her. I'm working on that, and I'm telling myself that yes, Adira is enough."

During the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, Rani Mukerji first spoke about her miscarriage. The actress revealed that she was pregnant for the second time in 2020 and that she lost her baby five months into her pregnancy. "Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today's world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn't speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film," Business Today quoted Rani Mukerji as saying.

Rani Mukerji recalled, "After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Nikhil Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway) and I kind of immediately... not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through."

Rani Mukerji is popular for films like Hello Brother, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye, Chori Chori, LOC: Kargil, to name a few. She has been married to Adity Chopra since 2014. They are parents to daughter Adira.