Randeep Hooda On His Bond With Kick Co-Star Salman Khan: 'He Has Always Given Me Great Advice'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: salmanuniv)

Randeep Hooda, whose film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is doing well at the box office, recently opened up about his bond with his Kick co-star Salman Khan. Talking about his equation with the superstar, Randeep said, “He always advises me to earn more money and do more work. He tells me if I don't build a fortune by working now, I might face troubles in the future. I have obeyed very few of them, but he always talks to me with the best interest in his heart.”

The actor added, “He has always given me great advice. I just couldn't follow it. I have a different thought process, but I always listen to the advice and try to follow it. I cannot change too much as a person. He is very intense, intelligent, and a thinker. I am more of a bro to him. I am very emotional too.”

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda has worked with Salman Khan in three films, Sultan, Kick, and Radhe.

Apart from Randeep Hooda, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Ankita Lokhande. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Yamunabai—Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife. Talking about the difference between Jhalkaribai's character in Manikarnika and Yamunabai, Ankita, in conversation with Pinkvilla, said "It's not right to compare the characters as both are completely different. Jhalkaribai fought battles, being on the front foot, while Yamunabai was on the back foot. Her battle was different than Jhalkarbai. But yes, both the characters are very powerful in their own ways."