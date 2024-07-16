Ranbir Kapoor's Day Out With His Little One Daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor spotted with daughter Raha

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha were spotted out and about in Mumbai, inspecting their under-construction home. Ranbir Kapoor's wife and Raha's Mom Alia Bhatt was however MIA. The Raajneeti actor was seen holding his little one Raha Kapoor in his arms, who looked cute as a button in a red top and shorts. For the visit to his new house, the actor opted for an all-black look in hoodie and jeans, and styled it with a white cap.

Some months back, star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, scooped some time out of their busy schedules and they stepped out for the inspection of their under-construction bungalow in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir were pictured entering in their car as they made their way to the bungalow

Ranbir Kapoor had a stellar year professionally - the actor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He also won a Best Actor Filmfare trophy for his performance in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April 2022 at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 the same year.