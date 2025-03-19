Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur Pay Respects At Deb Mukherjee's Prayer Meet

Prominent members of the Hindi film industry attended the prayer meet of veteran actor Deb Mukherjee in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. After prolonged illness, the actor died at the age of 83 on March 14. Several Bollywood stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur, paid their respects.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen seated in his car as he arrived at the venue. He politely requested the paparazzi to back up so he could roll up his window. Black Warrant actor Zahan Kapoor also attended the meet with father Kunal Kapoor.

In another video, Vicky Kaushal is seen greeting the paparazzi before heading inside.

Aditya Roy Kapur gave a quick nod to the paparazzi before making his way inside.

Anupam Kher, Jeetendra and Jackie Shroff also paid their respects at Deb Mukherjee's prayer meeting.

In a clip, Deb Mukherjee's son, director Ayan Mukerji, is seen politely asking the paparazzi if they need anything.

Deb Mukherjee was born in Kanpur and belonged to the renowned Mukherjee-Samarth family. His father, Sashadhar Mukherjee, was the founder of Filmalaya Studios, while his mother, Satidevi Mukherjee, was the sister of legendary actors Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar and Kishore Kumar.

Deb Mukherjee made his acting debut in the 1965 film Tu Hi Meri Zindagi, directed by Rono Mukherjee. Over the years, he appeared in several notable films, including Sambandh, Adhikar, Zindagi Zindagi, Haiwan, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Karate, Baaton Baaton Mein and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Deb Mukherjee's last on-screen appearance was in the 2009 film Kaminey, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.