Holi 2025: Video Of Katrina Kaif Smearing Husband Vicky Kaushal's Face With Colours Is Crazy Viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave a glimpse of their Holi celebrations on Instagram. In the first picture, the couple, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, can be seen playing with colours.

The second slide features a video of the entire family, including Vicky's parents, wishing everyone a "Happy Holi." The post was topped off with an adorable family picture, followed by a cute snap of the Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny, enjoying the festive spirit. The entire family twinned in white outfits.

Katrina captioned the post, "Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi!!!" (Happy Holi from us to you!!!).

Vicky, on the other hand, shared a video wherein Katrina is seen smearing his face with colours.

Katrina recently attended the IIFA 2025 event in Jaipur. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress set the stage ablaze as she performed the hit track "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kartik took on the role of a dance instructor, teaching Katrina the hook step of the song. Katrina looked as stunning as ever in an ivory-hued outfit, while Kartik was dapper in a blue suit.