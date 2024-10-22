Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's <i>Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani</i> To Return To Theatres, Details Inside

It is the re-release season for the Indian film industry, and Bollywood fans are in for a treat. Many popular movies from the 1990s and 2000s are making their way back to the big screen. Joining this nostalgia-fuelled trend is Rajkumar Santoshi's 2009 hit, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which is set to re-release in theatres on October 25. The film was produced by Ramesh S. Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries. To make the announcement, the makers shared a poster of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani on Instagram. The poster featured the leading duo – Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. The caption read, “Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th.” Prem and Jenny, of course, refer to the iconic characters played by Ranbir and Katrina in the film.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a quirky romantic comedy that follows the story of Prem, a carefree Hindu boy, and Jenny, a Christian girl. Prem falls deeply in love with Jenny, but when he discovers she's in love with her college sweetheart, Rahul, he decides to help her reunite with him. The film is filled with humour, heartfelt moments and the kind of chaotic fun that made it a hit when it was first released in 2009.

The re-release of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani taps into the growing trend of Bollywood classics returning to the big screen. From Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), which was re-released after 23 years in August, to Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar (2011) riding this wave, it is an eclectic mix of films catering to a diverse audience. Other Bollywood movies that have made a comeback in recent months include Veer-Zaara (2004), Tumbbad (2018), Taal (1999), Pardes (1997) and Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003).

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project, Love And War. He will share the screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal. This marks a special reunion for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, coming together again after 19 years. Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya back in 2007.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.