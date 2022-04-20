Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Party Playlist: Bollywood And Punjabi Hits, Including AP Dhillon

Alia Bhatt shared this photo from the mehendi (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception was really a fun party rather than a stiff, formal event – and it's not a party unless there's music and dancing, right? Wedding fever turned into Saturday night fever at Vastu apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, where the newlyweds live and where the wedding and mehendi were held. On April 16, Malaika Arora and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar and other celebrities attended a party at Alia and Ranbir's home; at the console was DJ AJ.

DJ AJ played a mix of English, Punjabi and Bollywood tracks, including Subha Hone Na De, Gur Nal Isha Mitha and AP Dhillon hits Insane and Excuses. He also curated the playlist for Ranbir and Alia's mehendi on April 13 and for the wedding pheras the next day along with the dhol walas.



DJ AJ, real name Arjun Shah, said, "Ranbir and Alia are the sweetest couple and it was a great opportunity to perform for them. It is always exciting to DJ at such occasions and I'm sure the crowd enjoyed it a lot. The most iconic wedding of the year had to be one with high energy levels and a combination of Punjabi, English and Bollywood music was the best way to celebrate the couple."



DJ AJ is Bollywood's go-to man for special occasions and has performed at the wedding festivities of several celebrities, among them Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, and Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. DJ AJ has performed across India and abroad, including at festivals in Ibiza, Thailand, London and Dubai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married last week after dating for five years. Their first film together, Brahmastra, will release this September.