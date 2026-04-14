Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Ring In 4th Anniversary With A Ski Date In Austrian Alps. See Pics, Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, April 14. On the special occasion, Alia took to social media to share a post along with a heartfelt note. She shared photos and a video from their Austrian getaway.

About Alia Bhatt's Post

Alia Bhatt appears to be celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Ranbir Kapoor in the Austrian Alps, in the village of Lech. They were seen enjoying time in the snow, including skiing together and sipping hot beverages in the cold weather.

Alia also shared a photo of their daughter, Raha, who was seen spending time with alpacas and enjoying the outing. The post offered a glimpse of the family's holiday in the snow-covered mountains.

Alia captioned the post, "Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking....we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short ..Tu saath hain toh din raat hain." Take a look at the post here:

Notably, Tu saath hain toh din raat hain is a lyric from the song Maahi Ve from Alia's film Highway, in which she starred opposite Randeep Hooda.

About Austria's Lech

Lech is a small and well-known village in western Austria, located in the Alps. It is best known as a luxury winter resort and a popular destination for skiing and snow sports. Surrounded by snow-covered mountains, Lech attracts visitors from around the world during the winter season. In summer, the village offers scenic views, hiking trails, and a quiet atmosphere.

About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship began during the filming of Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji and released in 2022. The two actors kept their relationship largely private for several years.

After dating for a long period, Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022. The wedding was held at their Mumbai residence and was attended only by close friends and family members. A few months later, in June the same year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Raha, was born on November 6, 2022.

On the professional front, Ranbir is all set to enthrall the audience as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash in key roles. The film will be released in two parts, and the first part is scheduled to release during Diwali this year.

Alia and Ranbir are currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.



Also Read: Sadhguru Advises Alia Bhatt To Learn How To Live From Daughter Raha: "What's There For You To Teach"