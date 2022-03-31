Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And Others Dance To Om Shanti Om As A Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

A still from a video. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors in the Indian film industry. His death left a void not just in the industry but also in the hearts of his fans. The preciseness and versatility he had in his acting skills made everyone fall in love with his films. Even before Rishi Kapoor's unfortunate demise, his fans used to look forward to his movies and used to flock to the theatres on release. Now, as Rishi's last film Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 31, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film.

Ahead of Rishi Kapoor's swansong, producer Farhan Akhtar, along with the Kapoor clan and other celebs, paid tribute to the veteran actor. Farhan shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The video starts with Rishi Kapoor's performance of his hit song Om Shanti Om from his film Karz, followed by Ranbir and other celebs grooving in silver jackets. The video ended with a note that read, "Legends are forever".

Sharing the post, Farhan captioned it, "A memorable actor, an unforgettable icon of the screen #legendsareforever" Check out below:

Talking about the film, Sharmaji Namkeen is helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, and for the first time, two actors-Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, will be playing the same character. Happened so, before makers could wrap up the shoot, Rishi Kapoor died due to cancer on April 30, 2020. The story revolves around a retired man who finds his passion in cooking, but his sons are against his decision.

The movie also stars Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, and Suhail Nayyar in the lead. Sharmaji Namkeen will premier on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.